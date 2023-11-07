Gaza crisis: Over 16 health care workers have died on duty, says WHO

Medics treat children wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in a hospital in Deir Al-Balah. — AP file

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 3:33 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 3:44 PM

A World Health Organisation spokesperson said on Tuesday that over 16 health care workers had died on duty in Gaza and called for a lifting of restrictions on medical aid, saying some doctors were performing operations, including amputations, without anaesthetic.

"Over 16 of the healthcare workers have died on duty while taking care of those injured and diseased. These are the people keeping the health system going through the dedication they have somehow found a way to keep some level of service going," Christian Lindmeier told a press briefing, without citing the source of information.

ALSO READ: