Gaza ceasefire in Israel-Hamas deal to begin on January 19, Qatar confirms

Photo: Screengrab/X

After months of back and forth, mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US have finally cracked a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has announced on Wednesday.

The leader while announcing some details of the deal, said that it will be effective from January 19, and that Phase 1 will last for 42 days. "In phase one, Hamas will be releasing 33 Israeli captives, including civilian women and female recruits, as well as children, elderly people... in return for a number of prisoners who are being held in Israeli prisons," the Qatar PM said.

This deal comes after 15 months of war that killed and displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the three-step truce agreed between Israel and Hamas includes a "full and complete ceasefire" as part of phase one and a "permanent end to the war" in an unfinalised second phase.

"Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much needed-humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," Biden said in a statement.

What we know about the deal so far:

The six-week initial ceasefire phase includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from central Gaza and the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

The deal requires 600 truckloads of humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza every day of the ceasefire, 50 of them carrying fuel, with 300 of the trucks allocated to north.

Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including all women (soldiers and civilians), children, and men over 50. Hamas will release female hostages and under 19s first, followed by men over 50. Hamas will release the hostages over a six-week period, with at least three hostages released each week and the remainder of the 33 before the end of the period. All living hostages will be released first, followed by remains of dead hostages.

Israel will release 30 Palestinian detainees for every civilian hostage and 50 Palestinian detainees for every Israeli female soldier Hamas releases. Israel will release all Palestinian women and children under 19 detained since October 7, 2023 by end of the first phase. The total number of Palestinians released will depend on hostages released, and could be between 990 and 1,650 Palestinian detainees including men, women and children.