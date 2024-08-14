Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Doha on Thursday, Hamas to stay out

Palestinians mourn family members killed in Israeli bombardment, at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 14, 2024. Photo: Bashar Taleb/ AFP

Hamas said on Wednesday it would not take part in a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks slated for Thursday in Qatar, but an official briefed on the talks said mediators expected to consult with the Palestinian group afterwards.

The US has said it expects indirect talks to go ahead as planned in Qatar's capital Doha on Thursday, and that a ceasefire agreement was still possible, while warning that progress was needed urgently to avert a wider war.

However, Axios reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a trip to the Middle East that had been expected to begin on Tuesday.

Three senior Iranian officials have said that only a ceasefire deal in Gaza would hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on its soil last month.

"Israel will send the negotiations team on the agreed upon date, that's tomorrow August 15th, in order to finalise the details of the implementation of the framework agreement," government spokesperson David Mencer said in a briefing.

The delegation includes Israel's spy chief David Barnea, head of the domestic security service Ronen Bar and the military's hostages chief Nitzan Alon, a defence official said.

Hamas has voiced scepticism about the chances of the talks delivering real results, blaming Israel for stalling, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been the main obstacle to sealing a deal.

"Going to new negotiations allows the occupation to impose new conditions and employ the maze of negotiation to conduct more massacres," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

Hamas' absence from the talks, however, does not eliminate the chances of progress since its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya is based in Doha and the group has open channels with Egypt and Qatar.

"Hamas is committed to the proposal presented to it on July 2, which is based on the UN Security Council resolution and the Biden speech and the movement is prepared to immediately begin discussion over a mechanism to implement it," said Abu Zuhri.

A source familiar with the matter said that Hamas wants the mediators to come back to them with a "serious response" from Israel. If that happens, the group says, it will meet with mediators after the Thursday session. An official briefed on the talks process said mediators expected to consult with Hamas.

Lebanon

Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to US President Joe Biden, was in Lebanon to deter a separate escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, after the latter killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut's southern suburbs last month.

Hochstein met parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who heads the armed Amal movement, which is allied to Hezbollah and has also fired rockets on Israel and will meet Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

"There is no more time to waste and there's no more valid excuses from any party for any further delay," the U.S. envoy told a news conference.

Mikati said earlier that talks with Arab and Western leaders had intensified due to the seriousness of the situation in Lebanon and the region.

In Gaza, residents of the southern city of Khan Younis said Israeli forces blew up homes in the east and intensified tank shelling on eastern areas of the city centre.

Israel said it was responding to Hamas rocket fire towards Tel Aviv on Tuesday and had struck rocket launching pads and militants among 40 military targets over 24 hours, including in central Gaza, Khan Younis, and western Rafah in the south.