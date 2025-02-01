Gaza ceasefire: 183 Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails arrive in Ramallah

A former Palestinian prisoner released by Israel is greeted by his mother upon his arrival in Ramallah on buses of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Buses carrying released 183 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons arrived on Saturday in West Bank's Ramallah, live television footage showed.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, the fourth batch under the exchange deal included 18 prisoners serving life sentences, 54 others with long-term and life sentences, and 111 detainees from Gaza who were arrested following the events of October 7.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas released all three Israeli hostages in the fourth exchange of the ceasefire deal, ahead of the expected release of 183 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After holding them hostage for more than 15 months, Hamas in Gaza began releasing captives on January 19, as the first phase of a ceasefire with Israel took effect.

Hamas have so far handed over 18 hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, many of them women and minors.

Hamas took a total of 251 people hostage in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which started the Gaza war. Of those, 76 remain in Gaza, including at least 34 the military says are dead.