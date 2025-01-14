Gaza ceasefire deal close after 'breakthrough' in Doha; Blinken says ball is in Hamas' court

Photo: AFP

Negotiators will meet in Doha on Tuesday seeking to finalise details of a plan to end the war in Gaza after US President Joe Biden said a ceasefire and hostage release deal he has championed was on "the brink" of coming to fruition.

Mediators gave Israel and Hamas a final draft of an agreement on Monday, an official briefed on the negotiations said, after a midnight "breakthrough" in talks attended by envoys of both the outgoing US president and President-elect Donald Trump.

"The deal ... would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians who suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started," Biden said in a speech on Monday to highlight his foreign policy achievements.

If successful, the ceasefire deal would cap over a year of start-and-stop talks and lead to the biggest release of Israeli hostages since the early days of the conflict, when Hamas freed about half of its prisoners in exchange for 240 Palestinian detainees held by Israel.

The official briefed on the talks, who did not want to be identified, said the text for a ceasefire and release of hostages was presented by Qatar to both sides at talks in Doha.

"I think there is a good chance we can close this ... the parties are right on the cusp of being able to close this deal," Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ball was in Hamas' court. Hamas said it was keen to reach a deal.

An Israeli official said negotiations were in advanced stages for the release of up to 33 hostages as part of the deal. Ninety-eight hostages remain in Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters: "There is progress, it looks much better than previously. I want to thank our American friends for the huge efforts they are investing to secure a hostage deal."

"The negotiation over some core issues made progress and we are working to conclude what remains soon," a Hamas official said.

Israel launched its assault in Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed across its borders in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, more than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials, with much of the enclave laid to waste and most of its population displaced.

The warring sides have broadly agreed for months on the principle of halting the fighting in return for the release of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian detainees held by Israel. But Hamas has always insisted a deal must lead to a permanent end to the war and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israel has said it will not end the war until Hamas is dismantled.