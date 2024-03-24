UAE

Gaza: 84 killed, 106 injured in past 24 hours in Israeli military offensive

Death toll rises to 32,226 with 74,518 wounded since October 7

By Reuters

A picture shows smoke billowing after Israeli bombardment in the vicinity of the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 12:45 PM

At least 32,226 Palestinians have been killed and 74,518 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Sunday.

There have been 84 Palestinians killed and 106 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.

