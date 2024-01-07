Gaza: 2 journalists including Al Jazeera bureau chief's son killed in Israeli strikes

Possible dates suggested for the vote include May 2, coinciding with local elections
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that an Israeli air strike killed two journalists in the Palestinian territory.
Mustafa Thuria, a video stringer for AFP news agency, and Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with Al Jazeera television network, were killed while they were travelling in a car, the ministry and medics said.
Hamza's father Wael al-Dahdouh is Al Jazeera's bureau chief in the Gaza Strip, and was also recently wounded in a strike. He was wounded after his wife and two children were killed by a separate Israeli strike in the initial weeks of the war.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Thuria had worked with AFP since 2019.
By December 31, at least 77 journalists and media workers had been killed since the October 7 start of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to the new York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.
Of those 77, 70 were Palestinian, four Israeli, and three Lebanese.
ALSO READ:
Possible dates suggested for the vote include May 2, coinciding with local elections
The addition of five countries, including Saudi Arabia, has doubled the alliance - an economic force accounting for a combined GDP of $28.5 trillion
The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu
The Russian president calls Ukrainian attack on Belgorod a terrorist act
Airstrikes mar the year's earliest hours in Gaza, Israel and Ukraine, and earthquake hits Japan
Judge says in the verdict that Muhammad Yunus's company Grameen Telecom violated labour laws
UAE's time zone is UTC+4; global time zones range from 12 hours before the UTC to 14 hours after