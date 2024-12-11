Freed Syria prison sparks hope and heartbreak

Men just released from prison dance, on December 9, 2024, at the entrance of Aleppo city, as people wait for the return of relatives after the release of detainees from Syrian government prisons following the ousting of Syria's president. — AFP

As soon as rebel forces seized Damascus, Syrians swarmed the notorious Saydnaya prison, desperate for news of loved ones who vanished under ousted president Bashar Al Assad's rule.

"I am waiting in the hope that one of my relatives will be found," said 25-year-old Youssef Matar, camped outside the feared Y-shaped prison since Sunday.

He said 10 of his family members were arrested "for no reason, just because we are from Daraya", a Damascus suburb pivotal in the 2011 uprising.

"I'm going to stay until I know if they're dead or alive."

The prison's liberation came hours after Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allies took Damascus on Sunday, forcing Assad to flee after more than 13 years of war.

Thousands flocked to Saydnaya, a grim symbol of some of the regime's atrocities, with a line of cars stretching over seven kilometres (4.4 miles) a day later.

Some walked for hours to reach the hill where the infamous building stands, climbing over the sand barricades surrounding it.

On Monday night, families huddled around campfires outside, braving the cold as they waited.

Since the 2011 uprising that sparked the war, more than 100,000 people have died in Syrian prisons, often under torture, according an estimate from to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights in 2022.

The Britain-based war monitor also said about 30,000 people had been detained at Saydnaya, where detainees endured some of the worst torture, with only 6,000 released.

Videos on social media showed dozens of gaunt men emerging from the dark holding cells, some too weak to walk and carried out of the prison by their fellow inmates.

Hundreds of family members entered the prison through its narrow doors.

Those unable to locate their loved ones rummaged through documents scattered on the ground in search of their names.

"I'm looking for my brother, who has been missing since 2013. We've looked everywhere for him, we think he's here, in Saydnaya," said Umm Walid, 52, who refused to give her full name.

"Since Bashar is gone, I'm optimistic. The fear is over," she added.

Many remain convinced they are in secret underground dungeons.