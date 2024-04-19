Flydubai cancels flights to Iran amid reports of Israeli strikes

Upon arrival, Scholz condemned the Iranian strikes on Israel
Dubai's flydubai airline cancelled flights to Iran on Friday after receiving an official alert, a statement said.
"In line with the issued NOTAM (notice to air missions), our flights to Iran today have been cancelled," said the statement sent to AFP.
One flight which had already departed for Tehran returned to Dubai after the Iranian capital's airport was closed, it added.
Flights were suspended across swathes of Iran as Iranian state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan.
Flight-tracking software showed commercial flights avoiding western Iran, including Isfahan, and skirting Tehran to the north and east.
There was no immediate comment from Dubai's state-owned Emirates airline, flydubai's sister carrier, which was operating several of the planes.
Emirates and flydubai have experienced serious disruption this week after record rainfall caused more than 1,000 flight cancellations at Dubai airport, one of the world's busiest air hubs.
ALSO READ
Upon arrival, Scholz condemned the Iranian strikes on Israel
Police have named the assailant as 40-year-old itinerant man Joel Cauchi
Family expresses condolences to the victims
The airline has already suspended flights to and from Tehran until April 18
All flights at Egyptian airports are according to the usual schedules, except for some flights heading to countries that have closed their airspace, said the govt
Air India and Vistara have announced avoidance of Iranian airspace and are taking longer flight paths for their Europe and US operations
Israel has a multi-layered air defence system that has intercepted thousands of rockets since it first went into operation in 2011
Police said there was no evidence to suggest Joel Cauchi was 'driven by any particular motivation, ideology or otherwise'