Ben Gurion airport reopens after brief halt to flights, Israel authority says

Both landings and takeoffs were earlier halted at the airport
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Israel's airport authority on Monday resumed operations at the country's main airport, Ben Gurion, after briefly closing its airspace.
"The airport is open for landings and departures," the airport authority said in a statement, while Israeli media reported a "suspicious object" being spotted near the facility that had led to the closure of the facility for about 30 minutes.
Earlier, Israel's airport authority halted the takeoff and landing of flights at Ben Gurion airport.
"In coordination with the security system, landings and takeoffs at the airport were stopped," said the airport authority in a statement.
ALSO READ: