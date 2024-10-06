Flights from all Iran's airports cancelled until October 7 morning: State media

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 8:03 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 8:24 PM

Flights from all Iran's airports have been cancelled from 9pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday local time, Iran's Mehr news agency said, citing a spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation.

The flights have been cancelled due to operational restrictions, state media cited the spokesperson as saying without providing further details.

Earlier, Iran implemented restrictions on flights on Tuesday when it launched missiles at Israel, in an attack to which Israel vowed to respond.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

One year after the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel and consequent airstrikes with nearly 42,000 killed in Gaza, the conflict has widened to include clashes with Iran and Lebanon.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on Tuesday, sending Israelis to shelters and prompting alarm across the region.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said the attack was in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing widely blamed on Israel.

The Israeli military announced that a "large number" of Iranian missiles were intercepted. As Iran launched its missiles, Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon shut their airspaces, with some reopening later in the day.

Iran has signalled it is fully ready for retaliation; Israel has been weighing options for its response.

Hezbollah began firing rockets at Israel a day after the Oct. 7 attacks and after Israel had begun bombing Gaza, saying it was acting in solidarity with the Palestinian group.