Flight carrying bodies of 45 Kuwait fire victims lands in India

The Indian Air Force plane landed at Kochi airport in the southern state of Kerala shortly before 11am (9.30am UAE time)

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 9:29 AM

A plane carrying the bodies of 45 migrant workers killed in a Kuwait housing block fire landed in India on Friday, an AFP reporter at the scene saw.

The Indian Air Force plane landed at Kochi airport in the southern state of Kerala shortly before 11am (9.30am UAE time), with dozens of grieving relatives at the terminal awaiting its arrival.


