Fighting rages in Gaza as Palestinians hope for a pause for polio vaccinations

A worker unloads a shipment of polio vaccines provided with support from Unicef to the Gaza Strip through the Karm Abu Salem crossing, also known as Kerem Shalom, at a depot belonging to Gaza's health ministry on August 25, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. AFP

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 4:42 PM

Palestinians in Gaza were waiting on Thursday to see if there would be a pause in fighting to allow a polio vaccination campaign to begin, as the conflict raged across the besieged enclave, killing at least 34 people.

The United Nations is preparing to vaccinate an estimated 640,000 children in Gaza, where the World Health Organisation confirmed on August 23 that at least one baby has been paralysed by the type 2 poliovirus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

The UN, which called for a humanitarian truce earlier this month, hopes to begin the vaccination campaign on September 1, said Juliette Touma, communications director of UNRWA, the UN Palestinian refugee agency.

The World Health Organisation named the baby as Abdul-Rahman Abu Al-Jidyan. He will turn one year old on September 1.

His mother Nivine Abu Al-Jidyan said she feared for her son after she was told by health officials they could do little to help him.

"I was shocked that my son got this disease amid the war and the closure of border crossings, under these conditions and lack of medicine for him, it's a shock. Would he remain like this?" Abu Al-Jidyan told Reuters on Thursday.

"He is my only baby boy. It's his right to travel and be treated; it's his right to walk, run and move like before...It is unfair that he stays thrown in the tent without care or attention," she said from a tent in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

At Nasser Hospital, in the southern city of Khan Younis, Umm Eliane Bakr fears her 19-month-old daughter may be vulnerable to polio due to ill health brought on by malnutrition.

She hopes her baby will be vaccinated soon, but said she is worried about moving safely in an area where there have been repeated Israeli strikes.

"I cannot walk in the street and get bombed, or have something happen to my daughter, or have a targeted (attack). I need a truce, a ceasefire so I can give my daughter this injection (vaccine)," she told Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week denied media reports Israel was preparing for a generalised humanitarian truce, saying that a more limited plan had been presented.