Fate of 63 hostages held in Gaza still unknown

A poster with the message 'Bring Them Home Now' with reference to the hostages held in the Gaza Strip is pictured in Stockholm on October 7, 2024, on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas which triggered the war in Gaza. — AFP

When Hamas militants staged the worst-ever attack on Israel on October 7 last year, they took 251 hostages into the Gaza Strip. Some were already dead.

On the first anniversary, Israel believes 63 people, including two children, are still alive, while 34 are confirmed dead but remain in Gaza.

Recommended For You

For Hamas, which rules Gaza, the hostages are key bargaining chips in negotiations with Israel aiming to secure a truce and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Here is what we know about the hostages still held in Gaza.

Of the 251 hostages seized by militants on October 7, 2023, 117 have been freed, most of them women, children and foreign workers.

Most were released during a week-long truce in November in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Nearly a year later, Israel believes 63 hostages still held in Gaza are alive.

The army and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum have confirmed 71 others are dead, 34 of whose bodies are still in Gaza. The death of Idan Shtivi was announced on Monday by the forum.

The military has repatriated the bodies of 37 hostages who either died in Gaza or were killed on October 7 and taken to the territory.

Of the 63 thought to be alive, 56 are Israelis, though some of them have more than one nationality. Another six are Thais and one is Nepalese.

Fifty-one are men and 10 are women. Eleven are military personnel.

Two are children. The youngest hostage, Kfir Bibas, was just eight-and-a-half months old when he was kidnapped. His brother Ariel was four years old when he was taken to Gaza.

Hamas has said the two children are dead, but Israel has not confirmed this.

Since the last truce ended on December 1, seven other hostages have been freed alive, all during Israeli military operations.

With no proof of life, it remains uncertain whether the 63 are still alive.

Hamas's armed wing said on August 12 that its fighters had shot and killed an Israeli hostage and wounded two others.

Hamas has announced on several occasions deaths of hostages that Israel has yet to confirm, leaving families in agonising limbo.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants took several dead back into Gaza with them, including the bodies of 10 Israeli soldiers.