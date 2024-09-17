Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members across Lebanon

The total duration of the eclipse will be about 4.5 hours
Exploding pagers injured hundreds of Hezbollah members across Lebanon on Tuesday, a source close to the group told AFP, with another source close to the group reporting no deaths.
The second source told AFP the incident was a result of an "Israeli breach" of its communications, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
The incident was the first of its kind since Hezbollah began trading near-daily fire with Israel in support of ally Hamas after the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war.
"Hundreds of Hezbollah members were injured by the simultaneous explosion of their pagers" in the group's strongholds in Beirut's southern suburbs, in south Lebanon and in the eastern Bekaa Valley, the source said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
Health Minister Firass Abiad confirmed hundreds of people had been injured in the incidents across the country.
An AFP photographer in Beirut's southern suburbs saw ambulances rushing injured Hezbollah members to hospitals in the area.
A photographer in central Beirut saw dozens of wounded people transported to another hospital.
An AFP correspondent in eastern Lebanon said dozens of people were wounded in similar incidents in the Bekaa Valley.
In Lebanon's south, an AFP correspondent reported dozens of ambulances rushing between the cities of Tyre and Sidon in both directions, with hospitals in both cities cordoned off.
The health ministry in a statement asked "all hospitals in... areas near the locations of the injured, to be on high alert and raise their level of preparedness", and "all health workers to urgently go to their workplaces" to assist.
The Lebanese Red Cross said it was on "high alert" in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter.
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported "an unprecedented enemy security incident" with "hand-held pagers detonating" in several regions.
Hezbollah had asked its members to avoid using mobile phones after the Gaza war began to avoid Israeli breaches of the technology.
Hezbollah members communicate through their own telecommunications system.
ALSO READ:
The total duration of the eclipse will be about 4.5 hours
It means that residents are within a quarter-hour walk or bike ride from everything they need to a lead a good life
Pezeshkian's remarks came as the Islamic republic marked the anniversary of the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini in police custody
The superfans stumping for Kamala Harris are not formally affiliated with the artist who unites them
Around $1.2 billion will be spent on ads for the presidential vote alone, according to ad analyst MediaRadar CMAG
Young fans queued around the block to get into a preview screening of
Gaza rescuers say at least 18 killed in Israeli strikes
The arrest on Sunday of a gunman on Trump's Florida golf course came the same day as more bomb threats poured into Springfield, Ohio