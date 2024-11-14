EU top diplomat wants Israel dialogue suspended over Gaza war

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Reuters File Photo

The EU's outgoing foreign policy chief has urged the bloc to suspend a political dialogue with Israel over human rights concerns in Gaza but it is likely to be vetoed, diplomats said on Thursday.

Josep Borrell raised his proposal during a meeting of ambassadors on Wednesday, according to four diplomats involved, and is expected to formalise it when European Union foreign ministers gather in Brussels early next week.

The foreign policy chief has written to member states to ask them to suspend the EU's political dialogue with Israel — part of a wider agreement governing trade ties — "over alleged abuses" in the Gaza conflict, one diplomat said.

"It is forcing people to talk about the issues," said the diplomat, adding that "the widespread expectation is that it will not be agreed" -- considering that EU foreign policy decisions require unanimity among the 27 member states.

Made "without any forewarning," Borrell's proposal "came as a complete surprise," according to a second diplomat who confirmed that it was "immediately objected to by a large group of member states".

Key powers Germany and Italy were among the countries said to have raised objections, along with the Netherlands, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and Greece.

Two other diplomats confirmed Borrell's proposal — formulated as he prepares to hand over next month to his designated successor Kaja Kallas — without providing details.

EU countries — which include staunch allies of Israel as well as firm supporters of the Palestinians — have struggled for a unified position on the Gaza war.