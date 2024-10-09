EU opens 'air bridge' to fly aid to Lebanon as fighting rages

Medical aid provided by France is unloaded off a French Air Force military transport aircraft on the tarmac at Beirut International Airport on October 8, 2024. — AFP

The European Union said on Wednesday it had launched a "humanitarian air bridge" to fly aid to Lebanon as fighting rages between Israel and Hezbollah.

The European Commission said three initial flights were scheduled to carry supplies from Italy and Dubai to the conflict-wracked country, with the first arriving in Beirut on Friday.

"The EU stands by the people affected by the crisis in Lebanon," commission president Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

"From blankets to shelter kits and medicines. More will come."