EU foreign ministers agree to expand Iran sanctions

EU foreign ministers agreed in principle on Monday to expand sanctions on Iran, following Tehran's missile and drone attack on Israel, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
The European Union already has multiple sanctions programmes against Iran, for the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, human rights abuses and supplying drones to Russia.
But several EU countries had called for widening the drone-related sanctions regime to cover missiles and transfers to proxy forces.
"We have reached a political agreement in order to enlarge and expand the existing drone (sanctions) regime in order to cover missiles and their potential ... transfer to Russia," Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
The sanctions would also be expanded beyond Russia to cover drone and missile deliveries not only to Russia but also to proxies in the region, he said.
More work will need to follow to approve a legal framework before the expansion of the sanctions can take effect.
