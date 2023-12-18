UAE

Egypt's Sisi wins presidential election with 89.6% of vote

Authority head Hazem Badawy said turnout reached an 'unprecedented' 66.8 percent of the country's 67 million voters

By AFP

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 5:15 PM

The Egyptian election authority announced Monday that sitting President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had won a new six-year term with 89.6 percent of the vote.

Authority head Hazem Badawy said turnout reached an "unprecedented" 66.8 percent of Egypt's 67 million voters.

Over 39 million voted for former army chief Sisi, who has ruled Egypt for a decade.

Sisi's victory comes as no surprise and secures his third – and, according to the constitution, final – term in office.

