Egypt military says guard killed in 'shooting' at Rafah border

Israeli military vehicles operate in the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing. — Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 8:37 PM

Egypt's military said on Monday a border guard was killed in a shooting in the Rafah border area with Gaza, where Israeli forces are deployed, adding that a probe had been launched.

"The Egyptian armed forces, through the competent authorities, are investigating a shooting incident in the Rafah border area which led to the martyrdom of a guard," a military statement said.

The Israeli military reported a "shooting incident" on the Egyptian border, and said it was conducting investigation and discussing the incident with Egypt.

Since May 7, Israeli forces have been operating in Rafah, a city in the far south of the Gaza Strip bordering Egypt.

Since the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7, Egypt has been keen both to remain in solidarity with the Palestinians and retain its ties with Israel.

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, but their relationship since then has often been labelled a "cold peace".

Cairo fears domestic repercussions over the war, and tensions have soared since Israeli forces seized the Rafah border crossing, a key entry point for humanitarian aid.