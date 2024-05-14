E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Egypt denounces Israel's comment that Cairo is behind closure of Rafah crossing

The Egyptian Foreign Minister said Israel's seizure of the Rafah border and its military operations in the area are the main reasons of the closure

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 8:46 PM

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday denounced what he called Israel's attempt to blame Egypt for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Shoukry added in a statement that Israel's seizure of the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt as well as its military operations in the area were the main reasons for aid being unable to enter Gaza.


ALSO READ:


More news from World