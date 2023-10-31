Earthquake of magnitude 5 strikes Iran

The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck northern and central Iran on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
A couple of weeks ago, a series of temblors also shook the country — which were felt by some residents in the UAE.
Tens of thousands of BNP supporters come out in protest, calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government
The epicentre was at a distance of 375km north-northeast of Kupang
Armita Geravand succumbed to her injuries after being in a coma for weeks in Tehran, according to Iranian state media
The US president says Washington and Beijing must manage competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication
She was initially named in the lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general but was eventually dropped as a defendant
Malaysia on Thursday warned of action against social media firms TikTok and Meta
Omar Al Olama among the members of the newly-formed body to tackle international challenges, opportunities and governance of AI