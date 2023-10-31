Earthquake of magnitude 5 strikes Iran

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck northern and central Iran on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

A couple of weeks ago, a series of temblors also shook the country — which were felt by some residents in the UAE.

