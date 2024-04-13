Dubai: Donate Dh30 to help Gaza as humanitarian organisation resumes relief operations

The post-1945 world order – written into international law, ratified by the United Nations, and kept in place by the balance of nuclear terror among major powers – is hanging by a thread
With donations pouring in from the UAE community, a humanitarian organisation has resumed its relief operations in Gaza.
Anera — an on-ground partner of Dubai Cares for the 'Gaza In Our Hearts' Ramadan fundraiser — paused operations earlier this month after the attacks on aid workers.
"After the killing of Anera staff member Mousa Shawwa, followed by the attack that killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, we made the difficult but necessary decision to pause aid operations on April 2," its president Sean Carroll said in a statement.
Now, the group said the circumstances "have changed sufficiently" to resume operations.
All funds raised through the Dubai Cares' Ramadan campaign will continue to be directed to Anera, allowing the group to provide hot meals, food baskets, and emergency shelter tents to the people of Gaza.
Since the fundraiser started, the UAE's Good Samaritans have shown unwavering support.
