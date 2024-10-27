Dozens injured as truck hits bus stop in central Israel: Police

Sun, Oct 27, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 24, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Published: Sun 27 Oct 2024, 12:58 PM

Photo: Reuters file used for illustrative purposes

Multiple people were injured on Sunday when a truck struck a bus stop at a major intersection in central Israel, Israeli police said.

"Currently, the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," the police said in a statement.


Israeli media said at least 20 people were injured.

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said it was treating dozens of people at the site, at least four of them with serious injuries.

