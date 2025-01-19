Ceasefire brings hope in Gaza; Hamas gives first hostages to Red Cross

On the left, a displaced Palestinian stands with her belongings amidst rubbles. On the right, people hold posters of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas. Photo: Reuters

Palestinians poured into the streets to celebrate and return to the rubble of their bombed-out homes on Sunday, and Hamas handed over the first three hostages to the Red Cross under a ceasefire deal that halted fighting in Gaza after a delayed start.

Live television pictures showed three female hostages exiting a vehicle surrounded by armed Hamas men. The hostages got into vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross as the crowd of fighters chanted the name of the armed wing of Hamas.

An Israeli official told Reuters the Red Cross said the women were in good health. Earlier, Hamas had identified the first three Israeli hostages who would go free as Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari.

In the Israeli occupied West Bank, buses were awaiting the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli detention. Hamas said the first group to be freed in exchange for the hostages includes 69 women and 21 teenage boys.

Hamas officials and people gather around a Red Cross vehicle before the release of hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, January 19, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The first phase of the truce in the 15-month-old war between Israel and Hamas took effect following a three-hour delay during which Israeli forces pounded the Gaza Strip, killing 13 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The truce calls for fighting to stop, aid to be sent in to Gaza and 33 of the 98 Israeli and foreign hostages still held there to go free over the six-week first phase in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

When the shooting stopped, Palestinians burst into the streets, some in celebration, others to visit the graves of relatives.

"I feel like at last I found some water to drink after getting lost in the desert for 15 months. I feel alive again," Aya, a displaced woman from Gaza City who has been sheltering in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip for over a year, told Reuters via a chat app.

In the north of the territory, where some of the most intense Israeli airstrikes and battles with the militants took place, people picked their way on narrow roads through a devastated landscape of rubble and twisted metal.

Armed Hamas fighters drove through the southern city of Khan Younis with crowds cheering and chanting. Hamas policemen, dressed in blue police uniform, deployed in some areas after months of trying to keep out of sight to avoid Israeli strikes.

People who had gathered to cheer the fighters chanted "Greetings to Al-Qassam Brigades" - the armed wing of Hamas.

Israeli soldiers and members of the Red Cross gather near the Israeli military prison, Ofer, on the day Israel releases Palestinian prisoners as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 19, 2025. Photo: Reuters

"All the resistance factions are staying in spite of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu," one fighter told Reuters. "This is a ceasefire, a full and comprehensive one God willing, and there will be no return to war in spite of him."

The ceasefire agreement follows months of on-off negotiations brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, and comes into effect on the eve of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who had said there would be "hell to pay" unless hostages were freed before he took office.

Once the first three hostages are returned on Sunday, Israel is expected to release the first Palestinian detainees under the deal. According to Hamas, the 90 Palestinians to go free on Sunday include 69 women and 21 teenage boys.

There is no detailed plan in place to govern Gaza after the war, much less rebuild it. Any return of Hamas to control in Gaza will test the commitment to the truce of Israel, which has said it will resume the war unless the militant group which has run the enclave since 2007 is fully dismantled.

Hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir quit the cabinet on Sunday over the ceasefire, though his party said it would not try to bring down Netanyahu's government. The other most prominent hardliner, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, remained in the government for now but said he would quit if the war ends without Hamas completely destroyed.

Trump's national security adviser-designate, Mike Waltz, said that if Hamas reneges on the agreement, the United States will support Israel "in doing what it has to do."