Canadian citizen shot dead after stabbing attempt in Israel

Israeli officials work at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack that Israeli police say was carried out by a Canadian citizen, at Netiv Haasara, Israel, on July 22, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 2:32 PM

A Canadian citizen tried to carry out a stabbing attack in a southern Israeli town and was "neutralised", Israeli authorities said.

The unsuccessful attack took place at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, a town near the border with Gaza that was hit hard during Hamas' October 7 rampage through southern Israel.

The Israeli military said the attacker "exited his vehicle and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area".

"The rapid response team responded with fire and neutralised the suspect. No injuries to the security forces were reported," the military said.

A police spokesperson said the attacker was a Canadian citizen.

Reuters television footage showed what appeared to be the attacker's body being taken to an ambulance.