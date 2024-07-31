Body of Hezbollah military commander found in Beirut rubble: security sources

Children in the war-ravaged enclave will soon be infected by the disease if preventative measures are not quickly taken, says WHO head
The body of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr has been found in rubble in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, two security sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Israel's military announced late on Tuesday that it had killed Shukr, whom it named as Hezbollah's most senior commander and whom it blamed for an attack at the weekend that left a dozen youngsters dead in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
High temperatures and dry weather also fuelled smaller blazes across Greece and the Balkans
The unrest is the biggest test facing Prime Minister Hasina since she won a fourth straight term in January elections
A significant number of hospitals have gone out of service, hindering their ability to treat the wounded
A source close to Hezbollah said senior commander Shukr was the target but that he 'survived the Israeli strike'
On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation said it was 'looking at a very problematic situation'
The higher spending on state receptions and official travel resulted in the presidency's costs rising by 6.5 per cent last year to 117.2 million euros, leaving a budget shortfall of 8.3 million euros
The lawsuit argues the judge and others may have committed 'criminal acts' in his summons by not allowing Sanchez to testify in writing as requested by the Socialist leader, according to the complaint