Body of Hezbollah military commander found in Beirut rubble: security sources

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 8:13 PM

The body of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr has been found in rubble in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, two security sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Israel's military announced late on Tuesday that it had killed Shukr, whom it named as Hezbollah's most senior commander and whom it blamed for an attack at the weekend that left a dozen youngsters dead in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.