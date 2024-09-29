Body of Hezbollah leader recovered intact: Sources

Demonstrators hold pictures of Hassan Nasrallah during a vigil in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on September 28, 2024. — AFP

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 6:22 PM Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 6:23 PM

The body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been recovered from the site of an Israeli air attack on Beirut's southern suburbs and is intact, a medical source and a security source told Reuters on Sunday.

While Hezbollah's statement on Saturday confirming Nasrallah's death did not say how exactly he was killed nor when his funeral would be, the two sources said his body had no direct wounds and that it appeared the cause of death was blunt trauma from the force of the blast.

Supporters of the group and other Lebanese who hailed its role fighting Israel, which occupied south Lebanon for years, mourned him on Sunday.

"We lost the leader who gave us all the strength and faith that we, this small country that we love, could turn it into a paradise," said Lebanese Christian woman Sophia Blanche Rouillard, carrying a black flag to work in Beirut.