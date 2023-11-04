Blinken says ceasefire in Gaza would allow Hamas to regroup and attack

Photo: AP

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 7:44 PM

The United States believes that a ceasefire in Israel's military offensive in Gaza would leave Palestinian militant group Hamas in place and allow it to regroup and carry out similar attacks to the one on October 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

That attack killed more than 1,400 people, the worst assault in Israel's history. Blinken made his comments at a news conference in Amman, alongside his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts who have repeatedly urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

