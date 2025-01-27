'Attempt to erase identity': Palestinians in UAE 'outraged' by Trump's Gaza refugee relocation proposal

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

US President Donald Trump’s recent suggestion for Egypt and Jordan to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza has sparked widespread outrage within the Palestinian diaspora, particularly in the UAE.

Many saw it as a continuation of efforts to undermine Palestinian rights and sever ties to their homeland, with some individuals, whose families have long endured displacement, strongly criticising the suggestion.

Amal, a marketing executive in Dubai whose grandparents fled Palestine during the Nakba, condemned the idea as part of a broader "attempt to erase Palestinian identity".

“This is yet another attempt to sever us from our land. For decades, we've faced oppression, and now they want to complete the displacement," she said, emphasising that Palestinians belong in Palestine, not dispersed across the region.

Trump’s remarks, made on January 25, were rejected by Palestinian authorities and both Jordan and Egypt. He had suggested that these countries "clean out" Gaza by taking in refugees, a comment that further inflamed the Palestinian community.

Other members of the diaspora, like Tarek, an engineer in Abu Dhabi, expressed deep concern over the implications of the proposal on Palestinian sovereignty. “It’s heartbreaking to see plans that disregard our right to self-determination. Moving Palestinians to Egypt or Jordan undermines our struggle for liberation and independence.

"It’s not just about finding 'space' for refugees—it’s about protecting our homeland and heritage,” he said, seeing it as part of a broader strategy to weaken the Palestinian cause.

'Band-aid over a deep wound'

Layla, a schoolteacher in Sharjah, called out the international community for failing to address the root causes of the crisis. “This move shows how the international community has failed Palestinians. Instead of addressing the root cause— Israel’s forced occupation —they are proposing solutions that only deepen the injustice. It’s like putting a band-aid over a deep wound," she said.