At least 320 foreign passport holders cross from Gaza to Egypt

A first list of about 500 foreigners or dual nationals had been cleared to leave, with evacuations expected to continue in the days to come

A woman rests, as Palestinians with dual citizenship, wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Wednesday. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 8:50 PM

At least 320 foreign passport holders crossed on Wednesday to Egypt from Gaza in a first batch of evacuations from the besieged enclave, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.

The Palestinian official on the Gaza side of the border said the foreign passport holders departed the strip on six buses. A first list of about 500 foreigners or dual nationals had been cleared to leave Gaza, with evacuations expected to continue in the days to come.

