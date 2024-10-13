Around 40 hurt in drone attack in northern Israel: Report

This picture taken from the northern Israeli port city of Haifa shows smoke billowing near the northern Israeli city of Tamra during a rocket attack from southern Lebanon on October 12, 2024. Photo: AFP

A drone attack wounded around 40 people around the northern Israeli town of Binyamina on Sunday, N12 News television said.

The head of Israel's ambulance service said four people were in critical condition and five more were seriously hurt.

Lebanon's Hezbollah said in a statement that it attacked a Golani Brigade camp in Binyamina with a "swarm of drones" on Sunday.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide further details.

