E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

At least 2 killed as Israel strikes residential building in Damascus, Syria

The building was located in the Mezzah suburb area

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
A Syrian woman, who was living in Lebanon and returned to Syria due to ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, is assisted by a Syrian Arab Red Crescent member at the Jusiyah border crossing, at the Syrian-Lebanese border, Syria October 2, 2024. Reuters
A Syrian woman, who was living in Lebanon and returned to Syria due to ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, is assisted by a Syrian Arab Red Crescent member at the Jusiyah border crossing, at the Syrian-Lebanese border, Syria October 2, 2024. Reuters

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:17 PM

Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:23 PM

At least two were killed in an Israeli strike on Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday, as per reports from AFP.

Israel carried out a strike targeting a residential building in the Mezzah suburb area in the western part of Damascus resulting in injuries, Syrian state media reported.


ALSO READ:


More news from World