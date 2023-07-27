Anti-Daesh coalition helicopter crashes in Iraq

Volunteers and experts are now trying to save the remaining 46 whales, with plans to guide them to deeper water during the course of the day
A helicopter belonging to the US-led coalition fighting the Daesh group in Iraq crashed on Thursday, a Kurdish security official said, after what the coalition described as an "in-flight mishap".
"There were no coalition casualties nor damage to coalition or civilian infrastructure. The coalition aircraft was damaged," the coalition said in a statement, adding that the incident occurred at 12.15pm (0915 GMT).
A security official in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdistan region told AFP the helicopter crashed due to a "technical problem" near Al Gwair, a town about 40km west of the Kurdish capital Arbil.
The official confirmed that the two crew members escaped unharmed.
The US-led coalition helped defeat Daesh after it grabbed swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria.
The group was defeated in late 2017 in Iraq after the last of its territory was retaken, but its fighters have continued to hide out in remote, mountainous areas, launching sporadic deadly attacks.
Baghdad in late 2021 announced the end of the coalition's combat mission, though some troops remain in Iraq with a mandate to train and advise local security forces.
Roughly 2,500 US troops and 1,000 from other member countries in the coalition remain in the country, stationed at bases run by Iraqi forces.
Volunteers and experts are now trying to save the remaining 46 whales, with plans to guide them to deeper water during the course of the day
The Muslim world condemned recent incidents in the EU countries where copies of the holy book were burnt or stamped on
In videos shared on Twitter, people are seen loading their shopping carts with bags of rice at US stores amid fears of shortage
The new format will expand boundaries of content creation for everyone and tap into the creativity seen in comments and captions, the Chinese-owned company said
The discovery of ancient, handcrafted ornaments revives a longstanding debate about the arrival of the earliest Americans
The giant world Halla should have been swallowed by its star long ago. Scientists now think they know how the planet cheated death
The 39-year-old billionaire has announced the special achievement on Instagram
Here is a list of countries that have condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark