Al Jazeera cameraman killed in Gaza, network confirms

Samer Abu Daqqa along with his colleague were hit by a missile fired from a drone in Khan Younis

By Reuters

Samer Abu Daqqa. Photo: Gaza Notifications/X
Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 10:49 PM

A cameraman for Al Jazeera was killed on Friday in the southern Gaza Strip, a spokesperson for the Arabic broadcaster said.

Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa was injured along with a colleague while covering the bombing of a school, Al Jazeera said in an earlier statement. Rescuers were unable to reach Abu Daqqa to take him for treatment.

“The rescuers just managed to retrieve the cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa’s body,” the spokesperson said.

Al Jazeera said the journalists were hit by a missile fired from a drone in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

