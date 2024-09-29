E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Airstrikes launched at Yemen's Hodeidah port: sources

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment whether the military was carrying out an attack in Yemen

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Ships are docked at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen July 31, 2024. Reuters
Ships are docked at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen July 31, 2024. Reuters

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 6:52 PM

Airstrikes were launched at Yemen's Hodeidah port on Sunday, with targets including fuel tanks, two sources at the port told Reuters.

Asked whether the Israeli military was carrying out an attack in Yemen, a military spokesperson declined to comment.



More news from World