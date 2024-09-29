Airstrikes launched at Yemen's Hodeidah port: sources

Delegates, including from Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, exited the room as the Israeli PM took the rostrum for his address
Airstrikes were launched at Yemen's Hodeidah port on Sunday, with targets including fuel tanks, two sources at the port told Reuters.
Asked whether the Israeli military was carrying out an attack in Yemen, a military spokesperson declined to comment.
The Northern Lights project plans to take CO2 emissions captured at factory smokestacks in Europe and inject them into geological reservoirs under the seabed
Pontiff says an increase in foreign aid could help stem the flow of refugees and migrants seeking to enter Europe
The Norwegian-Indian man, Rinson Jose, is founder of a Bulgarian company that was reportedly part of the pager supply chain
The Israeli military said fighter jets eliminated Mohammed Srur the commander of Hezbollah's air unit in Beirut
The Indian Army soldier was stationed in the Golan Heights under a UN peacekeeping mission
Trump's plans to bring back huge tariffs on foreign imports will hurt middle class Americans in their wallets, says Democratic presidential candidate
I'm a gun owner. If someone breaks in my house they're getting shot, says Democratic presidential candidate