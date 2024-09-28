Airlines advised to avoid Lebanese, Israeli airspace for a month: EU

The show, premiering on Disney's FX and Hulu on Friday, offers a frightening but moving immersion into the online lives of Gen Z youths
Airlines should avoid Lebanese and Israeli airspace for the coming month, the European Union said on Saturday, amid an escalation in air strikes and rocket fire between Israel and Hezbollah.
The European Commission and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) warned in a statement of "an overall intensification of air strikes and degradation in the security situation".
They issued an official recommendation "not to operate within the airspaces of Lebanon and Israel at all flight levels".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Provisionally lasting until October 31, the Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) "can be reviewed earlier and adapted or withdrawn", the statement added.
"EASA will continue to closely monitor the situation, with a view to assess whether there is an increase or decrease of risks for EU aircraft operators as a result of the evolution of the threat," the body said.
Israeli bombardment of the southern outskirts of Beirut on Friday hit its highest intensity since the state's last war with Hezbollah in 2006.
The Israeli army claimed to have killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike, while the group said it had fired rockets towards a kibbutz and military targets in northern Israel.
ALSO READ:
The show, premiering on Disney's FX and Hulu on Friday, offers a frightening but moving immersion into the online lives of Gen Z youths
Immediately following the vote, the NDP again sided with the Liberals to pass legislation on capital gains taxes, averting another political crisis
Iwao Hakamada, 88, had been accused of stabbing to death his former boss and family before burning down their home
Prime Minister Modi cancels a trip to Pune, nearly 200km from Mumbai, after authorities declared a red alert due to the rain
Half a million Lebanese estimated to have been displaced as Israel widened its airstrike
The president said this at a televised meeting with security officials on updating the country's nuclear deterrence doctrine
It is reportedly the largest number of executions reported in one day in years in Iraq
Wazed happy with army chief's tentative timeline on vote