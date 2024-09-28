Airlines advised to avoid Lebanese, Israeli airspace for a month: EU

Photo: AFP file used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 3:02 PM

Airlines should avoid Lebanese and Israeli airspace for the coming month, the European Union said on Saturday, amid an escalation in air strikes and rocket fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The European Commission and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) warned in a statement of "an overall intensification of air strikes and degradation in the security situation".

They issued an official recommendation "not to operate within the airspaces of Lebanon and Israel at all flight levels".

Provisionally lasting until October 31, the Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) "can be reviewed earlier and adapted or withdrawn", the statement added.

"EASA will continue to closely monitor the situation, with a view to assess whether there is an increase or decrease of risks for EU aircraft operators as a result of the evolution of the threat," the body said.