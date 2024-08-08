Air France extends Beirut flight suspension until Sunday

Air France says the safety of its customers and crews is its top priority. — Reuters File

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 2:45 PM

Air France has extended the suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut until at least Sunday "due to the security situation" in Lebanon.

Air France and its low-cost subsidiary, Transavia, have halted flights to the Lebanese capital since July 29 after Israel vowed to retaliate following rocket fire from Lebanon that killed 12 people in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

Transavia has also extended the flight suspension until Sunday.

"The resumption of operations will be subject to a further assessment of the local situation," Air France said in a notice on its website posted late on Wednesday.

"Air France reiterates that the safety of its customers and crews is its top priority," it said.