8 killed, 2,750 wounded in Lebanon pager explosions

Ambulances are surrounded by people at the entrance of the American University of Beirut Medical Center, on September 17, 2024, after explosions hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah fighters. AFP

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 8:07 PM

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said eight people were killed and some 2,750 wounded in pager explosions across the country Tuesday, with Hezbollah earlier saying the pagers were used by its members.

The blasts "killed eight people, including a girl," he told a televised press conference. "About 2,750 people were injured... more than 200 of them critically" with injuries mostly reported to the face, hands and stomach, he added.