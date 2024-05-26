E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

5 killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon

It was the third such strike on people on motorbikes in south Lebanon on Sunday

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Mourners carry the coffin of Nahdiya Safieddine, the mother of Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, during her funeral in the Al-Shiah neighbourhood of Beirut's southern suburbs, a day after she died on May 26, 2024. AFP
Mourners carry the coffin of Nahdiya Safieddine, the mother of Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, during her funeral in the Al-Shiah neighbourhood of Beirut's southern suburbs, a day after she died on May 26, 2024. AFP

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 8:14 PM

Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 8:22 PM

Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Sunday killed five people, official media and a source close to Hezbollah said, as Israel's military claimed attacks targeting the Iran-backed militant group.

Lebanon's Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has traded regular cross-border fire with Israel since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack on southern Israel which triggered war in the Gaza Strip.


Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported that "the Israeli enemy targeted a motorbike in Hula", a border village, "leading to two martyrs and two wounded".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


It was the third such strike on people on motorbikes in south Lebanon on Sunday, the agency said.

The NNA had earlier reported "two martyrs and wounded civilians in the raid that targeted a motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab", another border village.

It was unclear whether civilians were among the dead in Hula and Aita al-Shaab.

The NNA also reported unspecified casualties in a separate strike earlier that "targeted a motorbike" in the border town of Naqura.

The Israeli army said in a statement that "a Hezbollah terrorist was identified exiting a military structure" in the Naqura area, adding that "an aircraft struck and eliminated" the operative.

It also said the army struck "two Hezbollah terrorists who were identified operating" in the Aita al-Shaab area.

Hezbollah announced a fighter had been killed, and a source close to the group said he died in Naqura.

The powerful Shiite Muslim movement claimed several attacks on Israeli troops and positions on Sunday, including some in retaliation for the Naqura and Aita al-Shaab strikes.

In recent weeks Hezbollah has stepped up its cross-border attacks, which it says are in support of Gazans and its ally Hamas, while Israel has struck deeper into Lebanese territory.

The violence has killed at least 438 people in Lebanon, mostly militants but also including 82 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says 14 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed on its side of the border.

ALSO READ:


More news from World