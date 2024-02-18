5 drug smugglers killed by Jordanian soldiers at Syrian border

Prime Minister Modi to visit Qatar on February 14 after his two-day trip to UAE
Jordanian soldiers have killed five smugglers who allegedly tried to bring drugs into the country from neighbouring Syria, the country's military.
The army said the incident occurred early Sunday. It said four other suspected smugglers were wounded and “large quantities of drugs” were seized. It vowed to “strike with an iron fist” anyone who threatens Jordanian national security.
Smugglers have used Jordan as a corridor in recent years to traffic Captagon, a highly addictive amphetamine, out of Syria, mainly to oil-rich Arab Gulf states. Most of the world's Captagon is made in Syria.
On Saturday, Jordan hosted a meeting of the interior ministers from Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan to discuss ways to combat drug trafficking and agreed to set up a joint telecommunication cell to exchange information on such illegal businesses.
