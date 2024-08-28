24 missing after heavy floods in Yemen

Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point
Heavy flooding caused by torrential rains in Yemen overnight has destroyed homes and left at least 24 people missing, authorities said on Wednesday.
The floods in Al-Mahwit, a province west of the capital Sanaa controlled by Houthi rebels, triggered landslides that swept through several homes, police said in a statement carried by rebel media.
At least 24 people are missing after seven homes were destroyed in the province's Melhan district, police said.
Authorities have yet to report casualties but images circulating on social media purported to show corpses wrapped in blankets after the floods.
AFP could not independently verify their authenticity.
The mountains of western Yemen are prone to heavy seasonal rainfall. Since late July, flash flooding has killed 60 people and affected 268,000, according to the United Nations.
Western and central provinces have been warned of worse to come.
"In the coming months, increased rainfall is forecast, with the central highlands, Red Sea coastal areas and portions of the southern uplands expected to receive unprecedented levels in excess of 300 millimetres (12 inches)," the World Health Organisation warned on Monday.
Earlier this month, the United Nations warned that $4.9 million was urgently needed to scale up the emergency response to extreme weather in war-torn Yemen.
Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of seasonal rains in the Yemeni highlands, much of which are controlled by the Huthi rebels.
A decade of war with the internationally recognised government propped up by a Saudi-led coalition has ravaged medical infrastructure and left millions dependent on international aid.
ALSO READ:
Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point
According to the case registered against him, the accused had posted an article on X which said the attacker was a Muslim immigrant
Snap elections called by Macron failed to extricate France from the hung-parliament deadlock that had seen his camp run a minority government since 2022
North Korean leader urges researchers to develop artificial intelligence for unmanned vehicles
It illustrates the hard balance faced as India scrambles to boost its non-fossil fuel capacity to stem the rising impacts of climate change
Diplomatic efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and US fail to end conflict
If there is one state where the Democrats' message on Trump's threat to democracy may mobilise voters, it is Wisconsin
Unions welcome the legislation, saying it gives workers a way to reclaim some work-life balance