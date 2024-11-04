2 Iran Revolutionary Guards killed in helicopter accident: State media

Photo: File. Image used for illustrative purpose

Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards members including a general were killed in a helicopter accident in Iran's southeast, state media reported on Monday.

"An ultra-light gyroplane of the IRGC Ground Force had an accident while conducting combat operations in the southeastern border area," the official IRNA news agency said.

"Second Brigadier General Hamid Mazandarani, the commander of the Nineva Brigade of Golestan province, and his pilot, were martyred in this accident," the agency said.

However, it did not say why the commander of the brigade, based in the northern province, was visiting the southeast at the time.

