2 earthquakes hit Red Sea, near Saudi Arabia and Sudan

Volker Turk calls for an impartial, independent and transparent investigation
Two earthquakes rocked the Red Sea region on Saturday, near the coasts of Saudi Arabia and Sudan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) announced.
The first was a 4.7-magnitude quake that struck about 197km northeast of Sudan's Tokar city.
It was followed by a 4.2-magnitude tremor that was recorded about 174km northeast of the same city.
The Saudi Geological Survey said its seismic monitoring stations recorded a 4.7-magnitude earthquake in the middle of the Red Sea, 161km west of Al Lith Governorate, in the Makkah Al Mukarramah region.
Since late 2023, we have observed a rise in human cases and the virus spreading to new animal species, says FAO official
Musk, who has endorsed Trump, earlier this week said he did not pledge $45 million to Trump, following a
Von der Leyen gives EU capitals until August 30 to put forward 'a man and a woman as candidate' so she could interview them mid-August and make her pick
Fighting has rocked the town of Lashio, home to the military's northeastern command, since July 3 when an alliance of ethnic armed groups renewed an offensive against junta troops
In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'