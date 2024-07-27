E-Paper

2 earthquakes hit Red Sea, near Saudi Arabia and Sudan

The first was a 4.7-magnitude quake, followed by a 4.2-magnitude tremor

By WAM

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 11:07 AM

Last updated: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 11:08 AM

Two earthquakes rocked the Red Sea region on Saturday, near the coasts of Saudi Arabia and Sudan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) announced.

The first was a 4.7-magnitude quake that struck about 197km northeast of Sudan's Tokar city.


It was followed by a 4.2-magnitude tremor that was recorded about 174km northeast of the same city.

The Saudi Geological Survey said its seismic monitoring stations recorded a 4.7-magnitude earthquake in the middle of the Red Sea, 161km west of Al Lith Governorate, in the Makkah Al Mukarramah region.


