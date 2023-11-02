195 killed in Israel strikes on Gaza refugee camp this week, says Hamas 'We have recorded 195 martyrs, 120 missing under the rubble, and 777 wounded'

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 1:06 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 1:31 PM

The Hamas government in Gaza said Thursday 195 people had been killed in Israeli strikes this week on Jabalia refugee camp, the biggest in the tiny Palestinian territory.

"The victims of the first and second massacres in Jabalia exceed 1,000" including "martyrs and wounded", said a statement from the government press office, referring to strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We have recorded 195 martyrs, 120 missing under the rubble, and 777 wounded," it said.

AFP could not independently verify the figure.

The health ministry says 8,796 people have died, mostly women and children, since Israel launched a massive ground and air assault following the October 7 Hamas attacks it says claimed 1,400 lives, also mostly civilians.

Israeli strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp twice in two days.

Israel said Tuesday's raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari.

"Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," the UN Human Rights Office wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

