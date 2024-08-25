13 dead after boat capsizes off Yemen, migration agency says

A migrant travelling on foot stands along a road in Yemen's coastal district of Dhubab, on July 26, 2024. The International Organisation for Migration says despite the many dangers of the migration route, the number of migrants arriving in Yemen tripled from 2021 to 2023, soaring from approximately 27,000 to over 90,000. — AFP

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 4:15 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 4:16 PM

Thirteen people have died and 14 others remain missing after a boat capsized off Yemen on Tuesday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Sunday.

The migrant boat, carrying 25 Ethiopians and two Yemenis, had been sailing off the coast of Yemen's Taiz governorate in the southwest, IOM said.

The bodies of the deceased, 11 men and two women, were recovered along the shores of Bab Al Mandab Strait — one of the world's most important sea routes for global commodity shipments. Search operations were continuing in the hopes of locating those who were still missing, which included the Yemeni captain and his assistant, said the report, adding it wasn't clear what had caused the vessel to sink. In July, a boat with at least 45 refugees capsized off the coast of Yemen's Taiz, and there were only four survivors.

IOM, which runs a tally of migrants who are killed or missing on migration routes, has recorded 2,082 migrant deaths and disappearances along the route running from East Africa and the Horn of Africa to Gulf countries since 2014.