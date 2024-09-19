1.6 million euros passed through Bulgaria to fund pagers used in Lebanon attack: Report

Pedestrians walk past the entrance of the building which reportedly houses the Norta Global company, in Sofia, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 9:11 PM

Bulgarian broadcaster bTV reported on Thursday that 1.6 million euros connected to the deadly exploding pagers attack in Lebanon passed through Bulgaria and were transferred on to Hungary. It cited sources at the State Agency for National Security.

Bulgarian authorities said on Thursday that their interior ministry and state security services had opened an investigation into a company's possible ties.

They did not name the company they were investigating. Local media reports said Sofia-based Norta Global Ltd had facilitated the sale of the pagers to Hezbollah.