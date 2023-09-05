UAE

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes New Guinea, Papua New Guinea

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10km

By Reuters

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 7:43 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 7:45 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the New Guinea, Papua New Guinea region 'Tuesday evening' UAE time, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) GFZ added.

