Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Argentina

Palace spokesperson says King Charles and Queen Camilla will be spending the day quietly and privately
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Argentina on Saturday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The quake occurred at 4.20am local time, with its depth registered at 588 kilometres.
The NCS put out a tweet:
No reports of casualties or material damage were reported. Further details are awaited.
Earlier on July 17, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolted Argentina, the NCS said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 12.05am local time with a depth of 169 kilometres.
Palace spokesperson says King Charles and Queen Camilla will be spending the day quietly and privately
The tragic incident was reportedly triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by recent erosion in the area
The mother-of-two downed two litres of water in just 20 minutes
Popular comedians Jason Manford and Dara O Briain encourage her, saying it is "just the start" and "the show will get better every single time"
There were 42 people on board, including citizens of India, Dominican Republic and African nations
In a video, he is seen struggling with his fishing stick due to the weight of the catch — and the shark leaps out of water seconds later
As the Facebook co-founder expressed his excitement over the octagon, wife Priscilla Chan responded that she had been "working on that grass for two years”
Zelensky hopes the initiative will lead to a "peace summit" of leaders from around the world to endorse the principles, based on his own 10-point formula