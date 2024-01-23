Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Vanuatu Islands

His words come days after Saudi foreign minister said that the kingdom agreed regional peace includes peace for Israel
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Vanuatu Islands, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) GFZ said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
His words come days after Saudi foreign minister said that the kingdom agreed regional peace includes peace for Israel
There has been an 86% drop in study permits issued to Indians in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter
One of the survivors is in a critical condition, according to police
Border points closed following a dispute over demands for drivers from both sides to have visas and passports
He had been battling with a prolonged illness for several months
The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine
The female workers approached the embassy after they faced work-related issues
Most of those who died in the tragic incident were children